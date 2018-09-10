Famine set film Black 47 had the biggest opening for an Irish film in Ireland since Brooklyn

Irish cinemagoers have turned out in their droves for the opening weekend of Lace Daly's revenge thriller, Black 47, which is set against the backdrop of the Famine.

The film, which has garnered rave reviews from critics, has had the highest opening for an Irish film in Ireland since John Crowley's Brooklyn in 2015.

After its first weekend it's the number one Irish film of the year across Ireland with a total box office of €444,000 including previews. Republic of Ireland delivered €392,000, with an impressive screen average of over €5,000.

It is the biggest opening weekend of any title from Irish distributors Wildcard to date.

James Frecheville in Black 47

The film boasts a stellar cast including Stephen Rea, Hugo Weaving, Freddie Fox, James Frecheville, Jim Broadbent, Sarah Greene, and Barry Keoghan.

Frecheville plays a Connemara man who returns home after fighting for the British Army in Afghanistan to find his mother has died of starvation and his brother has been hanged.

Hugo Weaving in Black 47

Weaving plays another former British soldier tasked with tracking him down as he sets about getting revenge against all those who wronged his family.

Black 47 will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week and it will open in the UK and US on September 28.

Previous Irish films to screen at the prestigious TIFF include Lenny Abrahamson's Room, Brookly, and The Breadwinner.

The film is expected to perform well in the US given so many Irish emigrated to America during the Famine which afflicted the country from 1845 to 1952.

