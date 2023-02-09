| 2.2°C Dublin

‘Eve Hewson’s parents could be doctors or roadsweepers and she’d still be as talented’

Oscar-winning director John Carney on why Bono and Ali’s daughter has got what it takes to make it to the top on her own

Eve Hewson with, left, Flora and Son co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the film's director, John Carney, at last month's Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Eve Hewson with, left, Flora and Son co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the film's director, John Carney, at last month's Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Melanie Finn

Award-winning director John Carney has lauded the acting talents of Eve Hewson and said it was obvious she would be a star in her own right.

He directed her in the new film Flora and Son, which got a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival. The international rights have been snapped up by Apple TV+ for a reported €20m.

