‘Eve Hewson’s parents could be doctors or roadsweepers and she’d still be as talented’

Award-winning director John Carney has lauded the acting talents of Eve Hewson and said it was obvious she would be a star in her own right.

He directed her in the new film Flora and Son, which got a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival. The international rights have been snapped up by Apple TV+ for a reported €20m.

Asked what it must be like for her, trying to carve out her own career despite having a famous father in Bono, Carney said it was “obvious that she’s just good, regardless of any of that.”

“It’s like with Maude Apatow, Jude Apatow’s daughter. The second you see them, you go ‘Oh right’. Anyone should see Bad Sisters and go, ‘Right, the Bono conversation is over’ because it’s done,” said Carney, who directed the Oscar-winning film Once.

“I think it’s perfectly right to say, ‘Oh, it’s good for anyone to have a parent that can help them navigate the world of film.’ I’m sure her parents can do that but not in a nepotism sort of way. I’d have loved my dad to say, ‘This is what a deal looks like, this is what an agent does’, all the legalities. I didn’t know any of that and made countless mistakes for a decade.”

Hewson (31), a graduate of the New York’s Tisch School of the Arts, has been acting since she was 15 when she got “hooked” by the bug.

She spent ten years in the US, learning her craft while appearing in movies like This Must Be The Place, which co-starred Hollywood names like Frances McDormand and Sean Penn.

Eve Hewson at last month's Sundance Film Festival. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty

Hewson’s big break came with the Netflix series Behind Her Eyes before she landed a role in Sharon Horgan’s hit series Bad Sisters playing the free-spirited Becka Garvey.

In Flora and Son she plays a single mother in Dublin trying to reconnect with her son, played by Orén Kinlan, through music. Carney said as soon as he and Hewson met over Zoom, he knew she was right for the part.

“When an actor shows up on day one and starts, you’re either like ‘OMG what have I done?’ or ‘This is going to be great,’” he said.

“She just had an energy and there’s a lot of her asked in this film.

“She had to use her acting skills but also her body and her musical skills, she has to sing and dance and scrap and fight she has to be tough and gentle.

“There’s a lot of range in her performance. She’s not just sitting on a chair acting for an hour and a half.”

Carney said Hewson was “not that interested in the deals” and he said she just wanted to act.

“Her parents could be doctors or road-sweepers or whatever. She has that DNA thing of creativity and wanting to get into character and act and excel in her chosen art form,” he said.

“Hopefully people will start looking at her career and go, ‘That conversation is over now.’”

Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters. Photo: Natalie Seery

On Ireland getting an record 14 nominations in next month’s Oscars, he said it would do wonders for the Irish screen industry especially for the makers of An Cailín Ciúin.

“It’s definitely the way the American film industry evaluates how to respond to a movie. It’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got a nomination or award, you’re getting into every room the next day,’” he said.

“So to get an Oscar nomination basically means everybody in America is going to be like, ‘Right, what do you want to do next and let’s have a conversation.’ That’s the holy grail of film-making.”