Elizabeth Banks moves family to Ireland for new film project – and gives a sneak peek of daily life

Elizabeth Banks has touched down in Ireland to film her latest movie Expand

Claire O'Mahony

Elizabeth Banks revealed she has moved to Ireland with her family for the filming of her next movie.

In a video posted to social media, Banks says: “I’m making a movie here, Cocaine Bear. It’s set in Georgia, but hey, Ireland.”  

In the short clip, her kids are playing by the sea, we see her driving past a bus on “the wrong side” of the road, and enjoying the quintessential packet of Tayto crisps.

Banks is here directing Cocaine Bear, based on the true-life story of a 175lb black bear that died after eating 40 kilos of cocaine – presumably dropped from a plane – in Chattahoochee National Forest in the US.

She tells her followers; “I hope you enjoyed this look at Irish life.”

Banks isn’t the only star enjoying Ireland right now as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are also here filming Disney’s Disenchanted over the summer.

