Work in Enniskerry on a set for the upcoming Disney movie Disenchanted - sequel to Enchanted. Feb 23, 2021 Picture by Owen Breslin

It's a far cry from the free badges and stickers for schookids at the Spring Show.

Dublin's RDS is getting a fairytale makeover as it is transformed into the set of a blockbuster Disney movie starring Hollywood actors Amy ­Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The A-list stars are already ­quarantining in Ireland and ­preparing to film the new movie Disenchanted in the coming weeks.

And the town of Enniskerry, in Co Wicklow, will be sealed off for 11 days in June, as it's turned into a giant set.

The Sunday World revealed that indoor scenes will be filmed at the RDS in Dublin, which has seen builders create giant structures in preparation.

It is believed that Dempsey and Adams are staying in rented mansions in the south Dublin area, taking a leaf out of Matt Damon's book, when he spent ­several months here on two trips to ­Ireland to shoot his new movie.

The previous 2007 film Enchanted cost €70m to make and it is believed the new production is a similar cost. The last movie took in €280m at the box office.

Enniskerry is being transformed into a 'Disney wonderland', with a castle and several other structures being built.

Dempsey (55) has taken to social ­media to share his excitement at being here.

The actor, who is best known for ­playing Doctor Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, stars alongside Oscar-nominated actress Adams in the sequel to the fairytale rom com.

Father-of-three Dempsey has been spending the past few days taking in the beautiful local scenery.

On Instagram stories, he posted a video showing him strolling down a country lane, along with the caption: "This place is incredible." He also posted two photos to his grid, the first of which he captioned simply: "Ireland!"

The second is a selfie showing the actor in front of a field of sheep grazing.

Amy Adams (46), who also filmed Leap Year here, announced, on Instagram on Thursday, that they were in Ireland to shoot Disenchanted.

"Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about," the ­mother-of-one said.

Disney put out a casting call earlier in the year for trained dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes to participate in the movie. Production will move to LA in August.

The original movie saw ­Adams play animated ­princess Giselle, who is transported to real world New York. There, she falls in love with cynical divorce lawyer, Robert Phillip ­(Patrick Dempsey).

Idina Menzel and James Marsden are reprising their roles of Nancy and Prince Edward, and they'll be joined by Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays and Yvette Nicole Brown, with Rudolph reported to play the villain.

The film is set 10 years after the first movie, with Giselle "finding herself questioning her happy-ever-after life and accidentally triggering events that make everyone's life turn upside down in both the real world and in Andalasia".

Director Adam Shankman's previous credits include the remake of Hairspray, The ­Wedding Planner, Rock of Ages and the Step Up series of films.



