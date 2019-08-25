Dublin actor Barry Keoghan joins Marvel universe in Angelina Jolie-led film The Eternals
Irish actor Barry Keoghan has landed a key role in the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
After Marvel wrapped its Avengers storyline with this year's Endgame, they announced a number of comic-inspired films which will be released over the coming years; including The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie. On Saturday, Keoghan (26) was announced as one of the cast members of the film, including Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.
Kit Harington was also unveiled as part of the line-up alongside his fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Richard Madden. Keoghan will play the film's villainous Druig, a member of the Eternals, with supernatural powers. The news was announced in front of 7,000 fans inside Hall E at Anaheim Convention Centre for the second day of Disney’s biennial fan convention, D23.
Keoghan's star is officially no longer on the rise, but rather one firmly fixed on the A-list. Since his acting debut as a 'cat killer' in Love/Hate, he has built a stellar body of work in The Killing of a Sacred Deer with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and most recently wrapped on filming of the Green Knight alongside Alicia Vikander and Dev Patel.
On the same day the news was announced, he shared a screengrab of a tweet from 2013 to Marvel Comics legend, the late Stan Lee, in which he asked to be a superhero, captioned, "The power of belief."
The Eternals is due for release in November, 2020.
Online Editors
