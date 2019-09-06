Dornan heads home with Blunt for family feud flick

Hollywood stars Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm are on their way to film in Ireland.

The A-listers will star in Wild Mountain Thyme, a movie version of Oscar-winner John Patrick Shanley’s Broadway hit Outside Mullingar.

Fifty Shades Of Grey heart-throb Dornan will join The Devil Wears Prada star Blunt as lovers whose families are caught up in a bitter feud over a patch of land.

Filming is due to begin at the end of the month.

Mad Men star Hamm and Hollywood legend Christopher Walken are also signed up.

So too is Dearbhla Molloy, who appeared in the original Broadway version of Outside Mullingar, and English actress Holliday Grainger, who recently starred as a Dublin party girl in the comedy drama Animals.

Fans of the non-Irish Hollywood actors will be intrigued to find out if they can pull off genuine midland Irish accents after some famous failures over the years.

New Yorker Shanley (68) is a multi-award winning playwright, screenwriter and director whose play, Doubt: A Parable, won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2005 Tony Award for Best Play.

In 1988, he won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage.

Outside Mullingar premiered on Broadway in 2014 with Debra Messing and Brian F O’Byrne as neighbours Rosemary and Anthony.

Rosemary has been romantically interested in Anthony all of her life, but he is a shy man unaware of her feelings.

Shanley said at the time that he had celebrated his 60th birthday and decided to write about the family farm.

He also said he wanted to write about love.

“I found a strange relief in the play,” he added.

Bleecker Street has acquired US rights to the film, while Lionsgate has nabbed the title for the UK Martina Niland, of Once, Sing Street and The Young Offenders, is among the producers.

Online Editors