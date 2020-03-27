Acting again: The Disney film is Meghan Markle’s first project since she and husband Harry struck out on their own. Photo: REUTERS

Meghan Markle has narrated a Disney film about a plucky elephant and his mother on an "epic journey" across the Kalahari Desert, to be released three days after she officially leaves the royal family.

The duchess agreed to do the voice-over after a direct request from the filmmakers, and recorded it in the UK in the autumn after seeing the documentary footage.

It is the first project for the duchess since leaving the royal family to pursue "financial independence", and comes after she was seen in conversation with Disney chairman Bob Iger at the 'Lion King' premiere last July.

The company will be making a donation to Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which the film is supporting. A spokesman did not comment on whether the duchess had received a separate fee.

It is understood there is no further deal with Disney, despite previous reports that Meghan was seeking a role in a film franchise.

The film, called 'Elephant', will be shown on the Disney+ digital streaming channel, which launched in Ireland this week. It premieres on April 3.

The documentary is co-directed by Alastair Fothergill and Vanessa Berlowitz, who have won Baftas and Emmys for their work with the BBC, and have been behind some of David Attenborough's most popular wildlife series including 'Planet Earth', 'Blue Planet' and 'Frozen Planet'. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk