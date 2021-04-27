Disney has issued a casting call for Irish extras to appear in a new film this summer.

Disenchanted, the sequel to the hit 2007 film Enchanted, will be shot in Dublin and Wicklow between May and August.

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are set to reprise their roles as Princess Giselle and Robert in the upcoming sequel distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and Clocktower Productions are currently seeking roles for the project ahead of filming.

The company is recruiting extras on MovieExtras.ie for non-descript roles and says it is “committed to diverse, inclusive casting.”

Clocktower Productions said: “Submissions for non-descript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law, subject to legitimate casting objectives.”

Those wishing to apply must submit headshots and provide full measurements to be fitted for costumes.

Successful applicants will be paid for their work but must be prepared to work full days with potential “very early call times.”

The film is rumoured to take place ten years after the events of Enchanted, with Giselle, Robert and Morgan adjusting to life after moving from New York to the suburbs.

Filming is expected to take place soon, as a huge set is currently being built in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow as reported by independent.ie last week.

Edith said that she believes the set will be used “for a dance scene featuring up to 200 dancers.”

In January, Walt Disney Studios issued a casting call for trained dancers for “an upcoming musical feature film” being shot between May and August in Ireland, which has since been confirmed to be Disenchanted.

