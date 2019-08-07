Disney announces reboots of classic kids' movies including Home Alone

Disney has announced it will reboot several popular children's film franchises, including Home Alone.

Deadline reports that company CEO Bob Iger announced that the new Disney + streaming service will host the reboots of four franchises.

Disney recently acquired Fox and the Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen franchises from the Fox library will all be rebooted.

The films will be 'reimagined for a new generation', according to Iger, but no production schedules or release dates have yet been announced.

MaCauley Culkin in Home Alone

Home Alone was a smash hit when it released in 1990 and has become an annual Christmas hit with families.

Starring Macauley Culkin as an eight-year-old who is accidentally left behind by his family who have jetted to Paris for the holidays and must fend off burglars in their absence.

Culkin reprised his role for a sequel, 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York', two years later, and the franchise spawned another three films, in 1997, 2002 and 2012.

Disney has already released live action reboots of animated classics The Lion King and Aladdin and has recently announed a live action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Online Editors