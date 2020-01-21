De Niro receives Lifetime honour - and can't resist swipe at president

Robert De Niro, considered one of the finest motion picture performers of his generation, was saluted with a lifetime achievement award from his acting peers, and used the occasion to take a veiled jab at US President Donald Trump.

The two-time Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film 'The Irishman' received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute celebrating a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas like 'The Deer Hunter', 'Raging Bull' and 'The Godfather: Part II' to comedies such as 'Meet the Parents'.

Stepping onto the stage to a rousing standing ovation and cheers at the Shrine Auditorium, De Niro took another swipe at Mr Trump, without mentioning him by name, as the president faces a Senate trial on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"There's right, and there's wrong and there's common sense, and there's abuse of power, and as a citizen I have as much right as anyone else ... to voice my opinion," the actor said.

