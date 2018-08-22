Critically acclaimed Irish film Michael Inside up for major film award

Irish film Michael Inside has received a major international boost after being named among 49 recommended for a nomination by the European Film Academy and EFA Productions.

In the coming weeks, around 3,500 members of the academy will vote for the nominations from the shortlisted films. Categ- ories include European Film, Actor, Actress, Director and Screenwriter.

Michael Inside director Frank Berry

The nominations will then be announced at the Seville European Film Festival on November 10.

Michael Inside tells the story of 18-year-old Michael McCrea, who lives with his grandfather Francis in Dublin.

Dafhyd Flynn in Michael Inside.

His world is turned upside down when he is caught with a bag of drugs he was holding for a friend's older brother and is sentenced to three months in prison.

The film stars Dafhyd Flynn (below) as the title character, along with Lalor Roddy and Moe Dunford.

Acclaimed director Lenny Abrahamson praised the recognition the film has received, saying it was "great news and very much deserved".

