Colin Farrell looks unrecognisable as he's spotted filming new Batman flick

Irish actor Colin Farrell pictured outside St. George's Hall, during filming of The Batman movie which commenced this week in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

Colin Farrell has been spotted filming his new movie The Batman in Liverpool - and he’s unrecognisable.

Steering away from his usual heartthrob characters, the Irish actor has been completely transformed by prosthetics and make-up for his role as the villainous character Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

The 44-year-old was seen filming with co-star Robert Pattinson (34) on Monday donning a thinning wig and black tweed patterned suit.

Finishing off the look, he is seen wearing a lilac shirt, black tie and a leather trench coat to transform into the older villainous character.

Irish actor Colin Farrell during filming of The Batman in Liverpool. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

Irish actor Colin Farrell during filming of The Batman in Liverpool. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Getty Images)

The apparent funeral scene took place at Liverpool’s St George's Hall, which is doubling for the infamous Gotham Hall.

Twilight star Pattinson and 31-year-old Zoe Kravitz are also featured in the scene, playing Bruce Wayne/ Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Pattinson is seen wearing a dapper black suit while Kravtiz dons a sensational leather black coat dress along with knee-high lace-up black leather boots.

Farrell shocked Irish fans back in August when his new look for the movie was revealed in a teaser trailer.

Even his fellow co-stars found the Irish actor unrecognisable.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in the film, told The Independent that one day he “walked right past him”.

“I’ve worked with that makeup artist before and it’s just incredible,” he said.

“Colin walked onto set one day and I walked right past him."

“I was like, ‘Ok, hey, what’s happening? Where’s Colin? Are we going to shoot?’ It was pretty remarkable.”

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a Tier 3 lockdown for Liverpool, many have wondered whether filming of the flick will be put to a halt.

The ‘Tier’ system in the UK is similar to our ‘Level’s’ system here, with Tier 3 being the most drastic.

However, Tier 3 doesn’t provide any information on the film industry and only advises the closing of arts venues that are performing to audiences.

It has been reported that The Batman will be a three-picture series, with the first installment due to come out in March 2022.

The blockbuster was originally to come out in June 2021. However, production was set back with Covid-19 restrictions and then faced further delays as star Robert contracted the coronavirus.

