The great niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming has backed Irish actor Cillian Murphy as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig in the 007 films.

The great niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming has backed Irish actor Cillian Murphy as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig in the 007 films.

Cillian Murphy would be a great Bond, says relative of 007 creator

Hermione 'Hum' Fleming also said she was not sure if a female iteration of the famous spy would work.

She told 'Hello!': "Idris Elba would make an awesome, sexy, bad-ass Bond. So would Richard Madden from 'The Bodyguard' and Cillian Murphy from 'Peaky Blinders'."

Craig recently confirmed the next Bond film, which is as yet untitled, will be his last in the role.

On a female Bond, she said: "I'm not convinced a female Bond would work. My great-uncle created Bond as a man."

Irish Independent