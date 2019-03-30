Cillian Murphy in talks to star in John Krasinski's A Quiet Place sequel

The 42-year-old Irish actor is set to play "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit" in writer and director John Krasinski's follow-up to the 2018 horror flick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy is also currently gearing up for the fifth series of BBC hit series Peaky Blinders and will star opposite Helen Mirren and Luke Evans in Luc Besson's action thriller Anna.

Krasinski, meanwhile, recently confirmed he will direct the sequel to 'A Quiet Place', which he will once again star in alongside his wife Emily Blunt.

John, who also directed and co-wrote the original movie, shared a picture from the movie on Instagram and wrote: "time to go back. #PartII."

Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who played their children in the film, are also set to return.

The movie follows the family in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

The sequel is scheduled for release on May 15, 2020.

John previously claimed that he never intended to make a sequel and was duped into writing his idea for the next movie.

He said: "I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist.

"I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.

"But the idea for it is pretty simple. I'm writing now - I don't have it fleshed out - but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them.

"We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it's so much fun to explore."

