Chris O’Dowd and Whoopi Goldberg to star in Irish animation on Netflix

Chris O’Dowd and Whoopi Goldberg are among the stars set to star in a new Irish animated feature film on Netflix, My Father’s Dragon.

In celebration of World Book Day this Saturday, Netflix unveiled the first look and cast of five-time Oscar nominated Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey’s upcoming animated feature My Father’s Dragon.

The film stars a number of Hollywood actors including Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi and Leighton Meester.

The animation is inspired by the Newbery honoured book of the same title by Ruth Stiles Gannett. It will be produced by Mockingbird Pictures and Cartoon Saloon and released by Netflix.

After struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, the main character Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Director Nora Twomey said the film tells a “very special” tale of adventure and friendship.

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book,” she said.

“We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices.”

“This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”

My Father’s Dragon is part of Netflix’s growing original slate of animated features which includes Academy Award nominated The Mitchell’s vs the Machines, Aardman's Robin Robin, Klaus, Kris Pearn’s The Willoughbys, Oscar winner Glen Keane’s Over the Moon and comedy Back to the Outback directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps.