Newly single Cheryl is keeping busy after her split from Liam Payne and has come to Dublin for a new project.

Cheryl filming cameo in movie with Russell Brand and Michael Caine in Dublin

The former Girls Aloud singer and X Factor judge looked happy as she was spotted out and about in the city yesterday and on the set of new film Four Kids And It.

Her arrival in Dublin had been a secret until she was photographed at the airport on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood the mum-of-one has landed a cameo role in Four Kids And It, which stars comedian and actor Russell Brand and British showbusiness stalwart Michael Caine.

Cheryl Cole seen leaving the Westbury Hotel in Dublin and jumped into a chauffer driven car. Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

The movie is based on the novel by English children's author Jacqueline Wilson, whose other work includes the Tracy Beaker series.

Cheryl (35) wore a sparkling silver sequinned top on the busy film set in north Dublin yesterday.

She was also photographed with a beaming smile as she left the upmarket Westbury Hotel in Dublin's city centre.

The Newcastle-born star looked laid-back but trendy in a pair of loose fitting black jogging bottoms.

She teamed them with a slogan T-shirt under a black leather jacket.

On Sunday, Cheryl oozed A-list style as she touched down in Dublin in one of her first public appearances since confirming her split with former One Direction star Liam.

Cheryl paired her flared jeans with a Gucci belt and red stiletto shoes.

She dressed down the look with a casual white T-shirt and wore her brunette hair loose.

"There was a driver waiting for her when she came out and she was with her manager," said a source.

"She didn't cause any commotion in the airport. No one was expecting her."

Cheryl announced her split from Liam (24) at the start of this month after two years together. She gave birth to his son, Bear, in March last year.

"It's been a tough decision for us to make," she said. "We still have so much love for each other as a family."

Herald