Cate Blanchett says male film critics can view a film like Ocean's 8 'through a prism of misunderstanding'

Discussing if Hollywood is getting better at telling stories about women, Blanchett told the Press Association: "It's Hollywood but it's also the media, because a studio can support a film and it's the invisible faces on the internet, and often male reviewers, who can view it through a prism of misunderstanding, and so I think that is a really big part of the equation."

Bullock added: "It would be nice if reviewers reflected who the film is for, like children should review children's films, not a 60-year-old man. "I guess his opinion would be kind of skewed."

The Ocean's 8 cast Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Mindy Kaling

Asked if she saw the gender disparity in film criticism as a significant issue, Bullock added: "I don't know but I would like to see if it is by balancing out the pool of critics so that it reflects the world we are in, like we are trying to reflect the world that I live in and my friends live in. "It's not just all men. I love men, I want to be at the table with men but I also want to be invited to the table that the men are at.

Press Association