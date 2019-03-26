THE Irish stuntman who taught Indiana Jones to use his famous whip amid a career spanning over 40 films has died.

Bronco McLoughlin: Death of the Irish stunt legend who taught Indiana Jones to whip

Anthony ‘Bronco’ McLoughlin also appeared in the iconic scene in ‘The Mission’ where a large crucifix is pushed over the edge of a vast waterfall. Mr McLoughlin was tied to the wooden cross in the dramatic scene.

The native of Ashford, Co Wicklow, left school aged 16 to work as a cattle rancher in Australia and later began a career that included more than 40 movies.

He fulfilled many a film buff’s fantasies including appearing in James Bond movies, ‘Superman’ and acting as a stormtrooper in ‘Star Wars’.

He appeared in ‘Rambo III’, was a customs officer in ‘Total Recall’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger and was also in ‘Hellbound: Hellraiser II’.

McLoughlin was also stuntman for Irish TV productions including several episodes of ‘Father Ted’ and most recently the drama ‘Vikings’.

Ironically his first role had been in ‘The Viking Queen’ filmed in Wicklow in 1967.

As an accomplished horse rider and ranchman he used his skills to good effect when teaching Harrison Ford, in the role of Indiana Jones, to use the whip that became his trademark weapon.

He was a member of Stunt Register Ireland and was inducted into the Hollywood Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame.

Friends and colleagues remembered him fondly as news of his death emerged yesterday.

Screen Guilds of Ireland tweeted: “Bronco McLoughlin. Irish actor, stuntman, animal trainer.

“Over 40 movies to his name including Superman, Total Recall, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and of course being tied to a wooden cross that goes over the waterfall in The Mission.

“His Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame star shines bright.”

Stunt Register Ireland wrote: “RIP to our colleague and mentor Bronco McLoughlin. He truly was a trailblazer in the stunt world.”

His death notice states that Bronco will be sadly missed by his wife Karen, his daughters Fiona and Frances, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

He will repose at Broom Lodge, Nuns Cross between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Matthew’s Church, Newtownmountkennedy, arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Graveyard, Powerscourt, Enniskerry.

Online Editors