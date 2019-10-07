DUBLIN acting legend Brendan Gleeson’s newest role is going to be ‘huge’.

Brendan Gleeson to star as Donald Trump in new TV series

The actor has been cast as President Donald Trump in a CBS Studios series based on former FBI Director James Comey’s book ‘A Higher Loyalty’.

It is the latest in a string of political roles that Gleeson has taken on - he previously starred as Michael Collins in ‘The Treaty’ and as Winston Churchill in ‘Into the Storm’.

Jeff Daniels will star opposite Gleeson as Comey in the four-hour limited series, which is being written and directed by ‘Captain Phillips’ screenwriter Billy Ray.

US President Donald Trump. Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The series will cover Comey’s tumultuous 2013-2017 stint as the FBI director from overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation to possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia up until Trump’s very public 2017 firing of Comey.

The cast also includes Michael Kelly of ‘House of Cards’ as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Jennifer Ehle as Comey’s wife Patrice.

Gleeson has been described by the series writer as “spectacularly talented and watchable”.

“It’s hard to imagine a bigger acting challenge than playing Donald Trump,” writer Billy Ray said in a statement.

“You have to have presence, and a singular kind of dynamism. You also have to have the courage and the will to play Trump’s psychology from the inside out.

“Oh, and you have to be spectacularly talented and watchable. Not many actors check all those boxes. Brendan does. I’m ecstatic about this.”

He also said that ‘Dumb and Dumber’ star Jeff Daniels is “so perfect” for this part.

“Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes,” he said.

Online Editors