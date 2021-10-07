Daniel Craig waves to the crowd during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: AP

Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The outgoing James Bond actor joined the illustrious names on the world famous Los Angeles tourist attraction during a rare evening ceremony.

Craig (53) was introduced by franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

Before the cover was taken off his star, Craig, wearing a smart turquoise suit, told the audience he wanted to keep his speech "short and sweet" and said: "To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you to Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words.

"I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood."

Craig, whose final Bond movie No Time To Die has enjoyed a blistering opening at the box office, added: "If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much."

