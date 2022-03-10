Black Panther director Ryan Coogler arrested after being mistaken for bank robber

The director of hit superhero film Black Panther was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested as he tried to take money out of his own account in the US.

Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police after trying to withdraw $12,000 from a bank in Atlanta in January, a police report revealed.

Coogler is filming the Black Panther sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the city.

The director, wearing a hat, sunglasses and a Covid face mask handed a cashier a note reading: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet”, according to reports.

Read More

The transaction triggered an alarm, according to the report, and bank staff, interpreting the situation as an attempted robbery, called the police.

Coogler and two other people with him were arrested, and later released.

He told Variety: “This situation should never have happened … However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

The New York Times reported that he told police he was paying for a medical assistant who worked for his family and sought discretion over safety concerns due to the cash amount he requested.

Video of the Day

Read More

© Evening Standard