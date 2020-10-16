'Beyond sad' - Jodie Comer and Matt Damon say goodbye as The Last Duel wraps up

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer has bid an emotional goodbye to Ireland as she wraps up filming on The Last Duel.

The award-winning star (27) has spent the last two months shooting with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in the upcoming Ridley Scott movie.

One of the first projects to start up again post-Covid, she had been working alongside a 200-strong cast and crew in various locations around the country over the past number of months.

RELISHED

Read More

This included the scenic Cahir Castle in Tipperary and she clearly relished her time here in Ireland.

She took to Instagram and posted photos featuring her highlights while she was over here filming.

The British star said that she had "mixed emotions" about leaving the country after forming a strong bond with the production team.

She posted a picture alongside her hair and make-up team as she paid tribute to them.

"Ecstatic to have finished this movie, given the circumstances, yet beyond sad to say goodbye to the most wonderful people," she wrote.

"Many of them not pictured here but these three were trouble, the best kind! Thank you so much to the entire cast and crew." She concluded the post with the words, The Last Duel.

Set in 14th-century France during the time of King Charles VI, it tells the story of best friends Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver).

The two men come to blows after Le Gris is accused of raping Carrouges's wife, prompting him to challenge him to the last legally-sanctioned duel to the death.

The cast and crew had just started work on the big-budget production, before lockdown forced it to shut down.

Damon hit headlines around the world after he opted to quarantine in Eddie Irvine's mansion in Killiney, along with his wife and their children.

It meant that he was subject to the same 2km radius restrictions as the rest of the country after the virus first took hold.

He blended in perfectly with the locals, going for runs around Killiney and was also spotted famously toting a SuperValu bag after a swim in Dublin Bay.

He raved about the beauty of his surroundings in an interview with Spin 1038 that went global shortly after. "It feels like a fairytale. When I first came in, people were saying, 'Well, Bono lives over there, Enya lives over there'," said Damon.

GORGEOUS

"It's been incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places we've ever been. Obviously, what's going on in the world is horrible, but I've got my whole family; I'm with my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks.

"We've got what nobody else has, which is live human beings teaching our kids, so we feel guilty. We've got this set-up in this incredible place.

"It's absolutely gorgeous. Even in the 2km lockdown, we've got trees, and woods and ocean. I can't think of any place you'd rather be in a 2km radius of."

When the cast and crew returned in August, they all went into quarantine in the luxurious K-Club in Kildare before they resumed filming again.

Herald