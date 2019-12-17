'Being John Malkovich' and 'Anomalisa' director Charlie Kaufman Ireland bound for Dublin International Film Festival 2020

A public interview with screenwriter, producer, and director Charlie Kaufman is among the highlights of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2020.

Kaufman, the mind behind films from Being John Malkovich to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Anomalisa, will be in conversation with Mark O'Halloran and offer some insight into his process.

The full programme for the festival, which runs from February 26 to March 8 next year, will be announced in January, but Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys today revealed some of the highlights for film fans.

Among them is the 14 hour documentary, Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, which will screen over the opening weekend of the Festival.

Belfast born Mark Cousins’ alternative history of cinema is a five-part programme featuring contributions from Tilda Swinton, Sharmila Tagore, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Thandie Newton, Kerry Fox, and Debra Winger.

It reminds audiences of the vast, and often overlooked, role played by women in the film industry over the last 11 decades.

Championing Irish film, the Closing Gala will be Herself, the female-led drama from Phyllida Lloyd, having had its world premiere at Sundance.

Clare Dunne plays a mother who looks to build herlife from scratch in order to provide a happy home for her two young daughters, away from a possessive ex-partner. Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, and Ian Lloyd Anderson also star.

Rose Plays Julie, an intense story of revenge centring on a young woman searching for her biological mother, will also screen at the Festival while Sea Fever, a female driven Irish thriller from Neasa Hardiman, will also screen.

The film sees a marine biology student find herself isolated from her superstitious trawler crew as they struggle to overcome a deadly parasite in their water supply.

The winner of the Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition in August, ‘Innocent Boy’ from Cluster Fox Films, will screen during the Festival and will also be broadcast on Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media On Demand.

The Festival will screen more than 110 features, short films, documentaries, and archive programmes, and host artist tributes, conversations, panels, workshops and music events.

Early Bird Season Tickets and highlight events are now available from the website www.diff.ie. The full festival programme will be revealed in January.

Humphreys described 2020 as "a definiing year in the gender parity timeline" and said this will be celebrated in the Festival programme.

Online Editors