Beef tycoon’s Dublin mansion turned into Hollywood set for new American film

The Purcell family have had to vacate their home for six weeks while the film is being made there, with furniture also being moved

ONE of Ireland’s top beef tycoons has moved out of his family home for several weeks to make way for Hollywood star Diane Lane.

A major Hollywood film company is renting millionaire Gerry Purcell’s Dublin mansion as it stands in for an American house in upcoming movie, Anniversary.

“We had to sign agreements with the company that is making the movie, so I can’t discuss it at all,” Gerry told Sunday World.

“Myself and my wife are bound by a non-disclosure agreement.”

The Purcell family have had to vacate their home for six weeks while the film is being made there, with furniture also being moved.

But sources close to the family deny six-figure sums being bandied about by neighbours as to the amount the Purcells are being paid, although lately big American film companies have been known to offer over €10,000 a week to take over Irish houses to make movies here.

Pictures show Oscar-nominated Lane on set in Donnybrook last week, wearing a cream straw hat, dark sunglasses, long grey cardigan, back top, green pants and sandy boots.

The Purcell family home in Dublin’s Donnybrook

Also on location for the movie this week was Bafta-nominated Irish actor Daryl McCormack.

A couple of cars with Maryland number plates are parked in the driveway of the house, which is pretending to be located in the US and has an American flag flying from its roof.

Also in Dublin shooting for the movie is McKenna Grace, who known for playing Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters Afterlife and Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless.

Diane Lane filming in Donnybrook

Wolf of Wall Street and Argo star Kyle Chandler appears to be playing Lane’s onscreen husband, while Irish actor Paul Tylak, who has starred in Kin and Harry Wild, also has a role.

The movie is directed by Jan Komasa and is about a close-knit family which is torn part as new movement ‘The Change’ envelops the country.

Gerry Purcell has been CEO of Purcell Brothers meat company for 31 years.

Since 1970 Purcell Brothers has shipped cattle and sheep from Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Southern America to countries such as England, Libya, Egypt, Iran, Algeria, Portugal, Spain, the Caribbean and China.

The company was founded by Seamus Purcell, who was regarded as a pioneer in the cattle and livestock business and turned Purcell into the largest livestock exporter of cattle in the world.

Gerry Purcell

New Yorker Diane Lane starred in Streets of Fire and The Cotton Club, which were commercial and critical failures, and her career languished as a result.

But Laine (58) battled back and picked up an Emmy nomination for the 1989 series Lonesome Dove.

She earned further recognition for her role in A Walk on the Moon, and that was followed by her performance alongside George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg in the 2000 blockbuster The Perfect Storm.

Diane Lane filming on set in Donnybrook

She picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in the 2002 film Unfaithful. Lane has also played the recurring role of Martha Kent, the adoptive mother of Superman, in Man of Steel (2013) and subsequent films of the DC Extended Universe.

Her most recent film is the 2020 neo-Western Let Him Go, with Kevin Costner.

Tipperary actor Daryl McCormack (30) recently picked up a Bafta nomination for his role as a male prostitute in the film Good Luck To You Leo Grande, in which he starred opposite Emma Thompson.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 11th