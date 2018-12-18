Barry Keoghan tipped for 'breakout in 2019' by The Hollywood Reporter

Dublin actor Barry Keoghan has been named one of "TV's rising stars" by showbiz bible The Hollywood Reporter.

The magazine tipped the 26-year-old for huge success next year following his acc-laimed performances in films including Dunkirk and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

The star (inset) shot to fame as a cat-killing thug in RTE's Love/Hate, and is to return to the small screen in Y.

The upcoming drama is an adaptation of the popular comic book Y: The Last Man.

Starring alongside Diane Lane and Imogen Poots, Keoghan plays lead character Yorick Brown, the last surviving human with a Y chromosome after a mysterious plague wipes out the male DNA block.

The Hollywood Rep- orter has tipped him for "a breakout in 2019" after he filmed the show's pilot episode in Brooklyn.

Keoghan has also finished filming the main role in the Irish movie Calm With Horses, which will be released next year.

Keoghan, from Summerhill in Dublin's north inner city, has now played opposite some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

