Barry Keoghan receives huge acclaim for ‘fearless performance’ in new film Saltburn

Dubliner Barry Keoghan is scoring huge acclaim for his role in his raucous new film, Saltburn, which arrives in the wake of his Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film by British director and actress Emerald Fennell is dividing critics.

Saltburn is set on a luxury estate belonging to the aristocratic Felix Catton (Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi), who invites his fellow Oxford univeristy student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) to stay with him for the summer.

Barry Keoghan has received high praise for his role in 'Saltburn'. Photo: Ian West, PA

While there, Oliver grows intrigued by Felix’s way of life and, according to reviews, what happens next needs to be seen to be believed.

Fennell herself has described Saltburn, which has premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will open the BFI London Film Festival in October, as a “very British tale of excess” – and from the sound of the reviews, the film goes to some extreme NSFW places via Keoghan’s performance.

In her review of the film, Screen International’s Fionnuala Halligan said Keoghan is in “devil-may-care mode” in the film, with Awards Watch founder Erik Anderson calling his “full-tilt performance... pure bravery”.

One reviewer said Keoghan’s performance in the film is “fearless”, adding that the film will leave you “sickened and stunned”.

Meanwhile, Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment called the film “the most bats*** crazy film that you will see all year”, and branded Keoghan's performance “one of the most ballsy and ambitious”, with The SunBreak’s Josh stating: “With her sharp satire Saltburn, Emerald Fennell gives sublime weirdo Barry Keoghan a whole movie to let his freak flag fly.”

Overall, though, the reviews of the film have been mixed, with Variety calling it a “Talented Mr Ripley knock-off” and The Hollywood Reporter calling the movie “a stylish but ultimately silly patchwork of borrowed ideas”.

Saltburn, which also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant and Lolly Adefope, will be released here on November17.

In 2021, Fennell won Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, which starred Carey Mulligan.