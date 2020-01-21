Barry Keoghan, Bill Nighy, Imogen Poots among stars jetting in for Dublin International Film Festival 2020

Barry Keoghan, Bill Nighy, and Imogen Poots are among the stars jetting in to the capital for the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2020.

Barry Keoghan, Bill Nighy, and Imogen Poots are among the stars jetting in to the capital for the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2020.

The full programme, announced today, also boasts Irish stars Niamh Algar and Orla Brady among the attendees as well as Pawel Pawlikowski, and Trine Dyrholm.

Imogen Poots will attend the opening night gala and Irish premiere of her new film, Vivarium, which also stars Jesse Eisenberg.

The sci-fi thriller is written and directed by Irish director Lorcan Finnegan and centres on a young couple looking for a starter home.

Barry Keoghan will attend the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2020

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar, who was recently named a Bafta Rising Star, will walk the red carpet for the screening of Calm With Horses, the debut feature from Nick Rowland with a screenplay by Joseph Murtagh.

Rialto, meanwhile, stars Tom Vaughan Lawlor as Colm, a man struggling with the death of his destructive father and other personal crises who seeks solace in the arms of a young male prostitute.

Hard-worker: Niamh Algar has been filming for four years. Photo by Aaron Hurley

Directed by Peter Mackie Burns it is adapted by Mark O'Halloran from his stage play Trade.

The 12 day festival will also host the world premiere of Broken Law, Paddy Slatter's crime drama debut feature starring John Connors, Tristan Heanue and Graham Earley.

Bill Nighy

Tom Sullivan's Irish language feature debut Arracht is set during the Famine and tells the story of a fisherman who takes in a stranger on the request of a priest.

Other Irish films on the slate include Rose Plays Julie starring Orla Brady and Ann Skelly, who will be in attendance as will writer/director Nessa Hardiman and actor Hermione Corfield for Sea Fever and director Phyllidia Lloyd, actor writer Clare Dunne, and Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill for the festival closing gala, Herself.

Charlie Kaufman's adult animation Anomalisa

A public interview with screenwriter, producer, and director Charlie Kaufman is among the highlights of the special events.

Kaufman, the mind behind films from Being John Malkovich to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Anomalisa, will be in conversation with Mark O'Halloran and offer some insight into his process.

He will receive a Volta award alongside Danish actress Trine Dyrholm, who will be in attendance to promote her latest film Queen of Hearts. The award celebrates the careers of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the world of film.

Acclaimed Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War) will be in town for a Director’s Masterclass while Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig will be joined by actor Bill Nighy at the screening of her modern fable, The Kindness of Strangers, set over one tough winter in New York.



There will also be a strand of LGBTQ+ film sincluding Australian Samuel Van Grinsven’s feature Sequin in a Blue Room, Oliver Hermanus’ critically acclaimed conflict drama Moffie and Jacqueline Audry’s classic tale of a love triangle at a French finishing school, Olivia.

The Festival will screen more than 110 features, short films, documentaries, and archive programmes, and host artist tributes, conversations, panels, workshops and music events.

Early Bird Season Tickets and the full programme of films and events are now available from the website www.diff.ie.





Online Editors