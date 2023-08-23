Barbie surges past Avatar to become highest grossing film in Irish box office history

The Greta Gerwig-directed smash hit Barbie continues to break records as it became the highest grossing film in Irish box office history.

According to the Irish Film and Television (IFTN) website, Barbie has grossed over €8.8 million since its release last month, surpassing the €8.7 million grossed by Avatar.

Barbie joins Avatar and Titanic, both directed by James Cameron, as just the third film to break the €8 million mark in Ireland.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it has spent four consecutive weeks atop the box office rankings in Ireland.

Some of the film’s success comes down to the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon which has seen moviegoers attend a double feature of Barbie and the Cillian Murphy led biopic Oppenheimer in recent weeks.

An internet craze took hold when the two films were announced to share a July 21 release date, leading fans to view both films together despite the contrast between a colourful film about the iconic doll and a historic biopic chronicling the invention of the atomic bomb.

IFTN reported that there were 799,000 admissions to Irish cinemas in the unlikely pair’s first week.

Oppenheimer has performed admirably in its own right with the Christopher Nolan directed picture taking €5.5 million in Ireland and staying firm in second behind Barbie in the charts.

After just three weeks in theatres in early August, Barbie sailed past one billion US dollars in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been comfortably seated in first place for numerous weeks and it’s hardly finished yet.