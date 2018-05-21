Barack and Michelle Obama sign production deal with Netflix

The former US president and his wife have agreed to produce TV series and movies for the streaming service.

A statement from the TV giant said: "President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features." The couple have set up a production company, Higher Ground Productions, as the entity under which they will produce the content.

Mr Obama said: "One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. "That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix - we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

Mrs Obama added: "Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. "Netflix's unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership."

Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix, described the pair as "among the world's most respected and highly-recognised public figures" adding they are "uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better". He added: "We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities."

