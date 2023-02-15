| 9.4°C Dublin

BAFTAs 2023: Where to watch, who's nominated and everything you need to know

With plenty of Irish stars in the running, it’s set to be an exciting evening across the pond

The Banshees Of Inisherin is up for 10 BAFTAs Expand
Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Expand

The Banshees Of Inisherin is up for 10 BAFTAs

The Banshees Of Inisherin is up for 10 BAFTAs

Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Banshees Of Inisherin is up for 10 BAFTAs

Saoirse Hanley

The 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Arts awards is almost here and if you’re planning on tuning in to see if any of the nominated Irish hopefuls take home a BAFTA, here’s everything you need to know.

When is it on?

The 76th BAFTA Awards show will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm. 

Where can I watch?

The awards will be broadcast on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. For the first time, the final four categories will be announced live, allowing the audience to see the action at the Royal Festival Hall in real time. 

Who is hosting?

This year, actor Richard E Grant and broadcaster Alison Hammond will be hosting the awards ceremony. They take up the mantle from Rebel Wilson, who hosted 2022’s awards. 

Who can I expect to see there?

The BAFTAs are always a star-studded affair, with many top actors, actresses and other industry leaders nominated. 

Are there any Irish nominees?

As with the 2023 Oscar nominations, it’s a great year for Irish talent. 

Tipperary native Daryl McCormack is nominated for a rising star award as well as best leading actor. The Banshees of Inisherin is up for 10 awards, including nods for Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon. The Quiet Girl, or An Cailín Ciúin, is nominated for best film in a non-English language, as well as best adapted screenplay. Aftersun’s Paul Mescal is also nominated for best leading actor. 

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best film

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Outstanding British film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire Of Light
  • Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Best Director

  • Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Leading Actress

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

Best Original Screenplay 

  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, director or producer

  • Aftersun
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Film Not In The English language

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Documentary

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
  • Fire Of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Animated Film

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Original Score

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Triangle Of Sadness

Cinematography

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire Of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Make-up And Hair

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain Is Waiting

