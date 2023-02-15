BAFTAs 2023: Where to watch, who’s nominated and everything you need to know

The 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Arts awards is almost here and if you’re planning on tuning in to see if any of the nominated Irish hopefuls take home a BAFTA, here’s everything you need to know.
When is it on?
The 76th BAFTA Awards show will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm.
Where can I watch?
The awards will be broadcast on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. For the first time, the final four categories will be announced live, allowing the audience to see the action at the Royal Festival Hall in real time.
Who is hosting?
This year, actor Richard E Grant and broadcaster Alison Hammond will be hosting the awards ceremony. They take up the mantle from Rebel Wilson, who hosted 2022’s awards.
Who can I expect to see there?
The BAFTAs are always a star-studded affair, with many top actors, actresses and other industry leaders nominated.
Are there any Irish nominees?
As with the 2023 Oscar nominations, it’s a great year for Irish talent.
Tipperary native Daryl McCormack is nominated for a rising star award as well as best leading actor. The Banshees of Inisherin is up for 10 awards, including nods for Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon. The Quiet Girl, or An Cailín Ciúin, is nominated for best film in a non-English language, as well as best adapted screenplay. Aftersun’s Paul Mescal is also nominated for best leading actor.