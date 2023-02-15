BAFTAs 2023: Where to watch, who’s nominated and everything you need to know

Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Banshees Of Inisherin is up for 10 BAFTAs

The 2023 British Academy of Film and TV Arts awards is almost here and if you’re planning on tuning in to see if any of the nominated Irish hopefuls take home a BAFTA, here’s everything you need to know.

When is it on?

The 76th BAFTA Awards show will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 7pm.

Where can I watch?

The awards will be broadcast on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. For the first time, the final four categories will be announced live, allowing the audience to see the action at the Royal Festival Hall in real time.

Who is hosting?

This year, actor Richard E Grant and broadcaster Alison Hammond will be hosting the awards ceremony. They take up the mantle from Rebel Wilson, who hosted 2022’s awards.

Who can I expect to see there?

The BAFTAs are always a star-studded affair, with many top actors, actresses and other industry leaders nominated.

Are there any Irish nominees?

As with the 2023 Oscar nominations, it’s a great year for Irish talent.

Tipperary native Daryl McCormack is nominated for a rising star award as well as best leading actor. The Banshees of Inisherin is up for 10 awards, including nods for Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon. The Quiet Girl, or An Cailín Ciúin, is nominated for best film in a non-English language, as well as best adapted screenplay. Aftersun’s Paul Mescal is also nominated for best leading actor.

Expand Close Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Rising Star Announcement at The Savoy Hotel in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best film

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Leading Actor

Video of the Day

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle Of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet On The Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, director or producer

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Film Not In The English language

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet On The Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle Of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Make-up And Hair

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, And The Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting