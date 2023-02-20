Baftas 2023: Did you miss this Dubliner winning big at awards for the second time?

Richard Baneham (front with BAFTA) and his Avatar: The Way of Water colleagues

Irish animator Richard Baneham and his colleagues won big at the British Academy Film Awards last night.

The Academy award-winning animator and his team collected the award for special visual effects on blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Mr Baneham, who is from Tallaght, has worked on some of the world’s biggest movie productions including The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the Chronicles of Narnia and the Avatar franchise.

He studied the trade in Ballyfermot College of Further Education before moving to Los Angeles.

Mr Baneham also snuck a bit of Gaeilge into his acceptance speech, opening with “Go raibh maith agat to the British Academy.”

“We stand on the shoulders of our actors,” he said.

“The performances they gave us were amazing.”

The 49-year-old was animation supervisor on Avatar - the most financially successful film in cinema history.

He also won the BAFTA in 2010 and collected an Oscar in the same year for visual effects on the blockbuster film.

Screen Ireland congratulated Baneham on his win last night, in a post online it said: “Our massive congratulations to Irish animator and VFX supervisor Richard Baneham on his Best Special Visual Effects award win tonight, for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water at the #EEBAFTAs tonight.”

Ballyfermot College of Further Education said it was “so proud” of the former student.

“Huge congrats to graduate Richard Baneham & crew on winning #BAFTA #award for #specialeffects for #avatarwayofwater best wishes from all,” it said.

The Arts Council also congratulated the Tallaght native in what it said was a “great night for Irish talent”.

Minister of State for Disibility Anne Rabbitte offered her well wishes to all the Irish winners on the night.

“Congratulations to Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Richard Baneham, Martin McDonagh, Jenny the Donkey, the Banshees of Inisheerin, and the West of Ireland on their BAFTA awards,” she said.