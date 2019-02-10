Irish-produced film The Favourite was the big winner at The Baftas, taking home an incredible seven awards.

BAFTAS 2019: All the winners revealed as Irish-produced The Favourite wins an incredible seven awards

The 18th century drama - which was co-produced by Dublin company Element Pictures - was up for an incredible 12 awards, the most nominations for any movie.

Olivia Colman was was queen of the Baftas as she beat Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis to win the leading actress prize for her turn as a cantankerous Queen Anne in the spiky period drama.

The movie was also named outstanding British film, with Rachel Weisz taking the best supporting actress prize, beating her co-star Emma Stone in the category.

Taking to the stage after her name was called, Colman admitted, "I'm very shaky, sorry", and told the crowd she could not read her notes, before adding she thanked "all the producers, obvs."

Addressing the other winners from The Favourite, she said: "We are having an amazing night aren't we? We are going to get so pissed later".

Speaking about her co-stars Weisz and Stone, Colman said: "As far as I'm concerned all three of us are the same and should be the leads and it's weird we can't do that.

"This is for all three of us. It's got my name on it but we can scratch on some other ones."

The film also received accolades for its costume design, production design, make-up and hair, as well as for its original screenplay.

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white film about his childhood in Mexico City, was named best film and best film not in the English language, while he was also named best director and cinematographer.

Rami Malek scooped the leading actor category for his turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for Green Book, beating British favourite Richard E Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley were among the five nominees in the EE Rising Star Award category, which is the only one that is voted for by the public.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright took home the accolade, which has previously kicked off successful careers for other young stars.

Appearing overwhelmed as she collected her gong, she said: "I identify myself as a child of God and I can't get up here without thanking God.

"A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith and my family and an email from Bafta saying they wanted me to be a part of the Bafta Breakthrough Brits and I was like 'let me try again'.

"So this wasn't an overnight thing, it wasn't a click-of-a-finger success and I'm still a work in progress."

She continued: "I want to encourage young people, actually you can be any age actually, I want to encourage you... anyone who has lost their light, I want to encourage you. God made you and you are important... I want to say God loves you and let your light shine."

American Animals star Barry Keoghan said that he was honoured to be nominated and to attend the prestigious event.

Speaking before the ceremony began, the Dubliner said: "It's surreal, I remember sitting at home watching the BAFTAS in my boxers, eating a bowl of Cornflakes, thinking how much I'd love to be there.

"Even being here is a win, I'm here with people I admire, people I've seen in films, the presence and energy is nice."

A Star Is Born won for its original music, with the film's writer, director, star and composer Bradley Cooper collecting the prize.

He thanked his co-star and fellow composer Lady Gaga and the other musicians who helped with the film soundtrack before saying: "Most of all I have to thank Irina (Shayk, his partner) for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year."

The animation category was won by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, while Free Solo, a film about the first person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, was named best documentary.

Film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who has made 23 films with Martin Scorsese, received the Fellowship, the Academy's highest honour, from the Duke of Cambridge at the end of the ceremony.

BAFTAS 2019 winners:

Best Film - 'Roma'

Outstanding British Film - 'The Favourite'

Director - Alfonso Cuarón, 'Roma'

Leading Actor - Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Leading Actress - Olivia Colman, 'The Favourite'

Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'

Supporting Actress - Rachel Weisz, 'The Favourite'

EE Rising Star - Letitia Wright

Original Screenplay - 'The Favourite'

Adapted Screenplay - 'BlacKkKlansman'

Original Music - 'A Star is Born'

Cinematography - 'Roma'

Film Not in the English Language - 'Roma'

Editing - 'Vice'

Production Design - 'The Favourite'

Sound - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Special Visual Effects - 'Black Panther'

Costume Design - 'The Favourite'

Make Up & Hair - 'The Favourite'

Animated Film - 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse'

British Short Animation - 'Roughhouse'

British Short Film - '73 Cows'

Documentary - 'Free Solo'

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer - Michael Pearce & Lauren Dark, 'Beast'

BAFTA Fellowship - Thelma Schoonmaker

With additional reporting by The Press Association

Online Editors