Bad Sisters and Banshees of Inisherin the big winners at 2023 IFTA awards

Sharon Horgan pictured at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Tom Berkeley, Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye, arrive on the red carpet ahead the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Brendan Gleeson (right) and his son, Brian Gleeson, on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin continued its awards season success by picking up three gongs at last night’s Irish Film and Television Academy awards (IFTAs).

The awards ceremony was held in person for the first time since 2019, at a gala event in Dublin’s new opened Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Nominees were shortlisted across 28 categories by Irish Academy members as well as specialist jury panels of industry experts from around the world.

The Banshees of Inisherin claimed the prize for best film, while two of its stars, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, also won for their supporting roles.

Paul Mescal, another regular on the awards circuit this year, claimed the best lead actor prize for his work on the Scottish coming of age Drama Aftersun.

Veteran actor Bríd Ní Neachtain emerged from a competitive field in the best lead actress category for her poignant performance as ‘Róise’ in the Róise & Frank – a film about a recently widowed woman who believes that a stray dog embodies the spirit of her late husband Frank.

Aisha, which tell of a young woman who lives at a Direct Provision Centre in a state of uncertainty, also earned two awards for best script and best director for writer/director Frank Berry.

In the TV categories, the Apple TV+ hit Bad Sisters came out on top with four awards including best drama. Co-creator and actress Sharon Horgan won for best lead actress, while her co-star Anne-Marie Duff won for best supporting actress.

Oscar winning short An Irish Goodbye won in the live-action short film category, while the honour for best documentary was awarded Nothing Compares which focuses on the life and career of Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.

A number of international awards were also presented on the night.

Best international film went to the World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis star Austin Butler won best international actor, while best international actress went to Cate Blanchett for her starring role in the psychological drama Tár.

One of the most coveted honours at the ceremony is the IFTA Rising Star award, which shines a spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their craft in the formative years of their career, but have also excelled in their respective fields.

This year’s award went to director Aoife McArdle who worked as a director and producer on Apple TV+ drama Severance - starring Adam Scott, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette - which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination as producer and a Directors Guild of America nomination as director.

An IFTA awards highlights programme will be aired on RTÉ2 this evening at 9.35pm.

The full list of winners are as follows:

Best Film

• Aisha

• The Banshees of Inisherin – winner

• God’s Creatures

• Lakelands

• Róise & Frank

• The Wonder

Director

• Frank Berry – Aisha – winner

• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All

• Emer Reynolds – Joyride

• Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

• Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Script

• Frank Berry – Aisha – winner

• Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

• Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride

• Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

• Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Lead Actor

• Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands

• Liam Neeson – Marlowe

• Ollie West – The Sparrow

• Paul Mescal – Aftersun – winner

Lead Actress

• Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical • Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank – winner • Danielle Galligan – Lakelands • Kelly Gough – Tarrac • Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter • Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting Actor – Film

• Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin – winner • Colin Farrell – The Batman • Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures • Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting Actress – Film

• Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures • Eileen Walsh – Ann • Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking •Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – winner • Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Best Drama

• Bad Sisters – winner • Conversations with Friends • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) • Smother • The Dry • Vikings: Valhalla

Director – Drama

• Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters – winner • Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends • Laura Way – Maxine • Aoife McArdle – Severance • Dathaí Keane – Smother • Paddy Breathnach – The Dry

Script – Drama

• Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan • Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee – winner • Smother – Kate O’Riordan • The Dry – Nancy Harris • Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead Actor – Drama

• Aidan Turner – The Suspect • Conleth Hill – Holding • Jason O’Mara – Smother • Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection • Stephen Rea – The English – winner • Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead Actress – Drama

• Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander • Dervla Kirwan – Smother • Roisin Gallagher – The Dry • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters – winner • Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

Supporting Actor – Drama

• Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters • Ciarán Hinds – The Dry – winner • Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters • Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters • Moe Dunford – The Dry • Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting Actress – Drama

• Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters – winner • Brenda Fricker – Holding • Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters • Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters • Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor • Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

Feature Documentary

• The Artist & The Wall of Death • The Ghost of Richard Harris • How To Tell A Secret • Million Dollar Pigeons • North Circular • Nothing Compares – winner

Live-Action Short Film • An Irish Goodbye – winner • Call Me Mommy • Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You • Lamb • Wednesday’s Child • You’re Not Home

Animated Short Film

• Candlelight • Dagda’s Harp • Red Rabbit • Soft Tissue – winner

Cinematography

• Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle • How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman • It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail – winner • The Dry – Cathal Watters • Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume Design

• Aisha – Kathy Strachan • The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh • Disenchanted – Joan Bergin • Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle – winner • Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production Design

• Aisha – Tamara Conboy – winner • Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball • Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill • Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair & Make-up

• Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne • The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle • The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson • Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – winner

Sound

• Aisha • The Banshees of Inisherin • Conversations with Friends • The Sparrow – winner • The Wonder

Original Music • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks • Lakelands – Daithí • Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley • Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire • The Dry – Sarah Lynch – winner

Editing • Aisha – Colin Campbell • Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – winner • Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle • Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun • Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX • The Banshees of Inisherin • Marlowe • Stranger Things • The Woman King – winner

Best International Film • Aftersun • All Quiet on the Western Front – winner • Elvis • Tár • The Fabelmans • Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actor • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front • Austin Butler – Elvis – winner • Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All • Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front • Josh O’Connor – Aisha • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actress

• Emily Watson – God’s Creatures • Florence Pugh – The Wonder • Letitia Wright – Aisha • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans • Viola Davis – The Woman King • Cate Blanchett – Tár – winner

The IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award Joan Bergin

The IFTA Rising Star Award Aoife McCardle