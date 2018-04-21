Austin Powers star Verne Troyer dies aged 49

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has died aged 49, his official social media accounts have confirmed.

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer has died aged 49, his official social media accounts have confirmed.

The diminutive US actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the spy comedy films, had openly struggled with alcoholism.

Verne Troyer with TV hostess Charlie Malloney at a Sega Dreamcast launch party in London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Earlier this month the Hollywood star had been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles. A statement posted on his social media pages read: "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.

Davina McCall holding Verne Troyer's hand aloft after he was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Photo: Zak Hussein/PA Wire

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. "Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

"You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

The actor known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films has died at the age of 49. Photo credit: Zak Hussein/PA Wire

Troyer, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, was recently baptised while surrounded by family, the message added. The actor's credits also include Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone and Men In Black.

The statement added that, rather than flowers, well-wishers should donate to his "two favourite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies".

Online Editors