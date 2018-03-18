Amanda Brunker has spoken of her devastation that a script for a short film she hoped would star Laura Whitmore and Baz Ashmawy has been put on hold indefinitely with the closing of Filmbase.

Amanda Brunker's 'worst fears confirmed' as Filmbase enters liquidation and her script goes with it

The Temple Bar based company was a support for independent filmmakers and it was announced earlier this week that he company had gone into liquidation, resulting in the loss of 13 jobs. In addition to its closure, all the scripts remain in limbo, including Brunker's.

"Unfortunately I had my heart broken this week. Just over a year ago I started writing a short film for a competition hosted by RTE and an Arts Council funded company called Filmbase. Out of 150 writers and a lengthy jumping-through-hoopes process, my script was one of a handful that was chosen for funding last year," she wrote in her Sunday World column. "After delays and numerous ignored emails an announcement was made this week by Filmbase that it had been liquidated and was closing its doors after 32 years in the business."

Brunker lamented what she felt was wasted hours on the project and the loss an integral industry support for those "striving to follow in the footsteps of Saoirse Ronan, Neil Jordan and Emma Donoghue," "All the obsessions, all my rewrites, all the production meetings were for nothing. As of Wednesday, my worst fears were confirmed. My little film Wilted, was well and truly dead.

"The closing of Filmbase in Temple Bar is just such a such a shame for so many young filmmakers; so many writers, producers, directors and actors got their start at Filmbase, including Lenny Abrahamson."

Online Editors