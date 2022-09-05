Actress Mary Louise Kelly ready to lead Hollywood on merry dance after making film debut in Michael Flatley’s Blackbird

A rising star from west Belfast has said she is ready to “strike whilst the iron’s hot” having starred in Michael Flatley’s directorial debut, Blackbird.

Mary Louise Kelly (29) from Ballymurphy, spoke of her “great friendship” with the legendary Irish dancer as she flew home for the Irish premiere of his directional debut at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

Kelly made a name for herself as a talented vocalist, performing at venues in Belfast’s busy hospitality scene, before relocating to London as a grammar school teacher.

Opportunity struck at age 21 when she was signed on as a singer for Flatley’s Lord of the Dance theatre production. A stint on London’s West End for six months was followed by several years of touring the world before eventually settling in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Encouraged by Flatley, she went on to audition for the part of singer Madeline in the film, explaining how she landed the role despite competing against trained actresses.

“All the girls were really well trained professionals. They all went to drama school, they all knew exactly what they were doing, revising scripts and making notes. I thought, ‘You know what? I'm just going to go for this audition.’ And it was Michael who had said to me, 'I want you to come'. I was thinking, I'm not going to get it, but at least it would be a good experience for me to go and see what the craic is anyway.

“And then I got a call saying we're flying you to Barbados for five weeks.”

Kelly is no stranger to working with Flatley but explained this particular role required much more than impressive singing.

“We have a great friendship and to be honest, he did take a chance by putting me in that show because it was my first film. I could have easily got there and not been very good,” she said.

“He wanted to give me a great opportunity and the role is very diverse. It's not just singing — it really showcases all ends of that character.”

Whilst initially challenging, Kelly says she soon took to acting "like a duck to water”.

Originally filmed in 2017, Mary Louise was unsure if the film would ever see a wider cinema release but has been amazed by recent feedback.

Speaking following the Dublin premiere, Kelly said that “the atmosphere was amazing”, having been overwhelmed by messages of support from family and friends at home.

“I just think now that it's out and having my vocals on it, now is my time to kind of strike whilst the iron’s hot and get an agent.”

Kelly is currently based in Dubai, working as a singer, influencer and model, and has quickly amassed a massive social media presence across Instagram and TikTok — one video alone has achieved over 6.5m views.

“When I left for Dubai I had around six thousand followers… Over there your Instagram is basically your CV, I think it's certainly a good place for opportunities if you're willing to work and put yourself out there.”

Speaking of future plans, Kelly says she’s taking it a day at a time with Dubai being a flexible base for travel and work abroad. She hopes to secure professional representation soon and is considering visiting Los Angeles for pilot season in the new year.

“If you want anything, you just need to go for it. You just have to have a bit of confidence in yourself, all you need to do is keep knocking on doors and you’ll get there.”



