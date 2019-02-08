Actor Albert Finney dies aged 82
Albert Finney has died at the age of 82, a family spokesman has said.
The actor was best known for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder On The Orient Express and Annie.
A statement from his family said: "Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.
"The family request privacy at this sad time."
The five-time Oscar nominee, who was born in Salford in 1936, made his movie debut with a small part in The Entertainer in 1960.
Director Tony Richardson then offered Finney the lead in kitchen-sink drama Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and period romp Tom Jones, which made him a major star.
He most recently starred in the James Bond film Skyfall and the Bourne films.
Actor David Morrissey paid tribute to Finney on Instagram and Twitter writing: "One of the true great. Both on stage and screen.
"A powerhouse of an actor. A real hero of mine. RIP Albert Finney".
Press Association