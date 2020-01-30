Acting ambassador: Saoirse Ronan to play new role promoting local films

Saoirse Ronan is to fly the flag for Irish film as the first official ambassador for the Irish Film Institute (IFI).

The Oscar nominee from Co Carlow has agreed to a three-year commitment to promote the work of the IFI, which champions Irish films going back as far as 1897.

She will promote the institutes's vast archival library as well as taking part in its promotion of Irish film in public exhibitions and events, according to a spokesman for the IFI.

The appointment follows Ronan's work with the IFI in 2011 in which she appeared in a fundraising video promoting its collection of 30,000 film cannisters that are stored in a special climate-controlled repository at Maynooth University.

