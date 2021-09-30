‘A good way to kick off the day’ – early morning cinemagoers give long-awaited Bond movie thumbs-up

The long-awaited James Bond movie No Time To Die has been given the thumbs-up by film fans who are excited to be heading back to the cinema again after Covid restrictions were lifted.

The blockbuster opened post-midnight last night after premiering on Tuesday night, and demand for screenings is high.

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, and cinemagoers who were up early for an 8.20am viewing at the IMAX in Cineworld on Dublin’s Parnell Street said it was a fitting send-off for the first blonde Bond.

“It was fantastic. It was great. I had a great seat in the IMAX, and it was also a good way to kick off the day,” said Ian McSweeney from Rathgar.

“This is the 25th Bond, and it's the longest I've ever waited for one of the Bond movies. And it’s a long movie too, deservedly long.

“It's moved away from what was the comical sort of a cringy history that Bond would have had, like the couple of cheap one-liners. It has definitely been brought up to date, and given more relevancy,” he added.

There is widespread speculation that the next Bond could be a woman, and Ian said he thought it is very possible.

“I'd say the next one probably will be a woman. I think, Daniel Craig, in my opinion, was the best Bond. I remember when he came out first of all, it was thought he'd only ever do one movie. I think he has certainly been the darkest of all the Bonds so I think he's brought it into the 21st century, and will always be remembered as one of the greats,” he said.

Ian said he was a little nervous about going back to the cinema in the past, but he is very happy with the set-up and Covid controls.

“I have two kids, so they forced me to go, and I've seen everything from Peppa Pig to Peter Rabbit, but this is the first movie for adults that I've been to. It’s great to be back,” he said.

Matheus Almeida was also at the early screening in Cineworld’s IMAX theatre.

“I’m a big fan of Bond. I was here at 8am to watch this one so that says something,” he said.

“It was a great movie but my personal favourite was Skyfall. This was the best last-actor Bond movie though.”

Matheus, credited Craig and the writers since he first appeared with bringing the franchise into a more modern era.

“Now we have three great female characters, one French, one Spanish, and one black woman, so it is more diverse, and one of the screenwriters, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made the script more modern,” he added.

Maria Caro from Phibsboro said Craig is her favourite Bond.

“I’m happy that it has developed for more modern times. It used to be very sexist. Craig’s role is more human and believable because he suffers, he cries, he loses people he loves. He has emotions,” she said.

On the topic of a future female Bond, Maria was not so sure. “I know it sounds sexist but it would be weird to see that. I’m used to watching Bond as a man,” she added.

Eric Schwegele and his wife Laura are visiting Dublin from Germany, and could not wait to see No Time To Die so decided to watch it while on holidays.

“We enjoyed it very much. We are James Bond fans, we have seen them all,” they said.

“I like the cars, I like the weapons, I like Q, I like everything,” said Laura, who admitted having mixed feelings about a potential female Bond.

“I’m not sure. I like strong women in film, and we have a lot of them, but I also like the very traditional way, and Bond for me is traditionally a man, and I like him. I’m not sure if changing it would benefit it, but I would be interested to see what a female Bond would be like, however,” she said.

Eric said Bond has always been an English gentleman, and it should continue like that.

Cineworld’s head of film and marketing, Cathal Byron, said there is huge interest in No Time To Die, and it is the first big movie to come to the screens since Covid.

“I've watched my fair share of stuff on streaming while the building here was closed, but it is not the same. The real experience is coming into the cinema, getting the popcorn and drink, and sitting with as many people safely as you can,” he said.

“We have this in 11 screens at one time. This will probably be the busiest weekend we've had in a very long time, which is fantastic. The demand is definitely there. The shows are selling out, so we advise people to book in advance.

“Our first showing today was at 8.20am, and while the morning shows are not full and there is space, we are having showings up to 10pm and they are getting busier, especially as the weekend comes closer,” he said.