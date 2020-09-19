| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Move over Sherlock: the radical edge to Enola Holmes

The prolific sleuth's young sister takes centre stage in a new Netflix film and gives us a timely reminder of the hard-won battle for the right to vote, writes Clare Clarke

Taking aim: Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the new Netflix film Expand
The Holmes siblings: Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes Expand

Close

Taking aim: Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the new Netflix film

Taking aim: Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the new Netflix film

The Holmes siblings: Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

The Holmes siblings: Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes

/

Taking aim: Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in the new Netflix film

Clare Clarke

Arthur Conan Doyle's literary estate is displeased with Enola Holmes, the new Netflix movie adapted from a six-book series by Nancy Springer which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's sister. Being displeased is not an unusual state for the Doyle literary estate, a private company owned by Doyle's distant relatives and US literary agent.

In 2014, the famously litigious company lost the copyright to Holmes' stories written before 1923 (retaining copyright on a mere 10 stories).

The Doyle estate maintains its iron grip on those precious 10 tales and alleges that there is a profound and copyrightable difference between those and earlier stories.