Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Model and actor Godfrey Gao dies on set in China aged 35

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died.

His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death.

The 35-year-old was filming Chase Me, a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.

PA Media