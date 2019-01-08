Minnie Driver calls for Hollywood to ‘stop cripping-up’

Minnie Driver has called for Hollywood to “stop cripping-up” after Bryan Cranston defended his casting as a disabled character.

Breaking Bad star Cranston plays a wheelchair-bound billionaire in drama The Upside, alongside Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman.

Amid a debate in the film industry about actors depriving performers from minority groups of roles, Cranston told the Press Association his casting was a “business decision” and that “as actors we’re asked to play other people”.

Minnie Driver has called for the film industry to ‘stop cripping-up’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, London-born Driver, who starred in Good Will Hunting, said it was wrong for able-bodied actors to play disabled characters.

Ok. If more actors with disabilities were cast in films and TV your umbrage at the ‘ridiculous culture’-where an able bodied actor defends his choice to play a disabled 1- might have a chance at not dislocating my eyeballs as they roll. Hollywood needs 2 stop cripping-up. Period. https://t.co/y5weid93X9 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 8, 2019

Replying to a Twitter user who said the debate was a result of “the ridiculous culture we’ve created for ourselves”, She said: “Ok. If more actors with disabilities were cast in films and TV your umbrage at the ‘ridiculous culture’-where an able bodied actor defends his choice to play a disabled 1- might have a chance at not dislocating my eyeballs as they roll.

“Hollywood needs 2 stop cripping-up. Period.”

Driver also said there had been instances where practices were considered acceptable at the time which have “now been called out as reprehensible”.

We have to look at where we are. Lots of things that have been historically ‘acceptable’ have now been called out as reprehensible. Do I think Richard lll shld be played by a disabled actor - I dunno, but I sure would like a disabled actor to have the opportunity first. https://t.co/qSbU8LYWVm — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 8, 2019

She added: “Do I think Richard lll shld be played by a disabled actor – I dunno, but I sure would like a disabled actor to have the opportunity first.”

Diversity in Hollywood is a hot topic, with straight actor Darren Criss ruling out playing another gay character for fear of depriving an LGBT performer of a job.

Last year Scarlett Johansson pulled out of film Rub & Tug following a backlash over her casting as a trans character.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dwayne Johnson have been criticised for playing disabled characters. In 2017’s Stronger, Gyllenhaal played a man who lost his legs in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Last year, Johnson played a man with a prosthetic leg in action film Skyscraper.

