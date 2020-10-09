Mindy Kaling announces surprise baby news

The Office actress Mindy Kaling has surprised fans by announcing she has given birth to a second child (Ian West/PA)

The Office actress Mindy Kaling has surprised fans by announcing she has given birth to a second child.

The comedy writer and director said she welcomed a son, named Spencer, on September 3.

She had not previously revealed she was pregnant.

Kaling, 41, shared the news during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and said: “I’m telling it for the first time, it feels strange but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.”

She added: “This is news to a lot of people, it’s true.”

Kaling already has a two-year-old daughter named Katherine. Kaling has never shared a picture of her daughter’s face or the identity of her biological father, saying it was important to maintain some privacy.

However, she has revealed her former The Office co-star BJ Novak is Katherine’s godfather.

“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping. “He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

Last year Kaling wrote and starred in the comedy Late Night, appearing alongside Dame Emma Thompson.

Her Netflix coming-of-age comedy-drama Never Have I Ever arrived in May to critical acclaim.

