Minari actress thanks ‘snobbish’ Brits as she win supporting actress Bafta

Minari actress Yuh-Jung Youn said she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits as she won the supporting actress prize at the Baftas.

The Korean actress defeated homegrown talent including Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe to win the prize for her portrayal as an eccentric grandmother in the tender family drama.

The ceremony, which was delayed by two months, is largely virtual this year, with only the hosts and presenters appearing in person at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman opened the ceremony honouring the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on Friday.

He was the first president of Bafta and Bowman said: “The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in Bafta history and our thoughts are with the Royal family.”

His grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, is the current president of Bafta.

William was due to deliver a speech via video, celebrating the resilience of the film industry over the past year, however he withdrew following the death of his grandfather.

Accepting her award, Youn said: “I am very honoured to be nominated and I’m the winner now.

“My deep condolences for your Duke of Edinburgh and thank you so much for this award.

“Every award is meaningful but especially this one. British people are known as very snobbish people and they approve of me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy.”

Director Thomas Vinterberg paid tribute to his late daughter as his film Another Round was honoured.

Thomas Vinterberg with daughter Ida and wife Helene Reingaard Neumann in 2015 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Whatsapp Thomas Vinterberg with daughter Ida and wife Helene Reingaard Neumann in 2015 (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Danish filmmaker, who is also responsible for projects including The Hunt and Far From The Madding Crowd, lost his teenage daughter Ida in a car accident at the start of the shoot, and much of the movie was made at her school.

The film, which has been nominated for four Baftas, stars Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen as a teacher who tests a theory that he will improve his life by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in his blood.

The film was among the early winners at the awards ceremony, where it picked up the gong for foreign language film.

It is also nominated for best director and best original screenplay for Vinterberg, and best actor for Mikkelsen.

Vinterberg said: “I did have a small suspicion you Brits might like a movie about drinking.”

After a string of thanks, he added: “Most importantly, I want to thank my daughter Ida, who is no longer here.

“She was more enthusiastic about this project than anyone else and it made her miss her hometown Copenhagen, and now we miss her.

“We made this movie for her, so the honour granted by you Bafta voters means more to us than you could ever imagine.”

The adapted screenplay prize went to The Father, about a man slipping into dementia.

Director and co-writer Florian Zeller, who adapted his own play, said: “It has been such an honour to work in your country, which is really the country of theatre.

“I knew it had to be a British film. As you can hear, I’m French but in my heart I am English.”

Pixar film Soul was named best animated film, while Sound Of Metal, about a drummer who loses his hearing, won best editing.

Road movie Nomadland won the best cinematography prize.

Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar addressed what a challenging year it has been as he said: “At Bafta we are thinking of all those who have lost loved ones during these times. Those whose lives have been affected and whose livelihoods have suffered.

“But throughout the last year film has endured. Brilliant films, inspiration performances. They have brought us together, given us things to talk about, bonded us through story telling, an escape from the real world.

“They have given insights and fresh perspectives on the world. They have allowed us to laugh and to cry.

“This weekend we celebrate an incredible year in film and the talented people who made them.

“This time last year we faced criticism for the lack of diversity in our film awards and the wider film industry.

“Following a seven-month review we brought in changes to the awards that are helping level the playing field and allowing new voices and original stories to be heard.

“Congratulations to all our fantastic nominees this evening.”

