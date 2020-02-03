Milla Jovovich welcomes third daughter at 44

Milla Jovovich has had her third child (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Milla Jovovich has welcomed her third child at the age of 44.

The Fifth Element actress and her husband Paul WS Anderson have named their baby girl Osian.

Jovovich’s 12-year-old daughter Ever shared a picture of the family on her Instagram page.

It shows Jovovich in hospital holding the newborn while Anderson stands beside her and Ever and her four-year-old sister Dashiel perch on the bed.

“Welcoming Baby!” she wrote.

“Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun like the body of water)!

“We love you!!!”

Jovovich announced in August that she was expecting a baby girl, telling fans that because of her age and having lost a pregnancy before, her feelings had been “ranging between complete joy and utter terror”.

“Knocked up again,” she said.

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror.

“Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices.”

She went on: “Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”