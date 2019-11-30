Milla Jovovich Resident Evil stunt double drops lawsuit over injuries

A stuntwoman who lost her arm in a motorcycle accident while filming Hollywood blockbuster Resident Evil: The Final Chapter has dropped her lawsuit against the movie’s producers.

Olivia Jackson was working as actress Milla Jovovich’s stunt double in 2015 when she suffered life-changing injuries after an action scene went wrong, it was alleged.

She sued Resident Evil: The Final Chapter director Paul Anderson as well as the film’s producers, seeking unspecified damages.

Legal documents filed in a Los Angeles court reveal Ms Jackson’s lawyers have now dropped the lawsuit.

It is possible it could be filed elsewhere.

Lawyers representing the defendants told the Hollywood Reporter the dismissal of the lawsuit “included no settlement or payment of any kind”.

A representative for Ms Jackson was contacted for comment.

South African-born Ms Jackson suffered major injuries in the accident, with the lawsuit alleging injuries to her spine, eye socket, ribs, shoulder girdle, humerus and her forearm.

The stunt, shot on location in South Africa, required Ms Jackson to speed towards a camera which was supposed to be lifted by a crane before she reached it.

However, it went horribly wrong and the stuntwoman lost her arm.

PA Media