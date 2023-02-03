Michelle Yeoh on her Golden Globes speech: Back off, I’m taking all this in

Michelle Yeoh during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Michelle Yeoh has said “nobody was getting me off that stage” while reflecting on her win and acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards last month.

The 60-year-old Malaysian actress received the award for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Yeoh reflected on an attempt to play her off the stage during her acceptance speech at the award show, saying: “They tried didn’t they?

“Come on, this is the first time I got a nomination and won.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“I worked for 40 years for it, so nobody was getting me off that stage.

“I was like, ‘Back off, I’m taking all this in.’”

Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang in the multiverse action epic, a Chinese immigrant who finds herself responsible for saving the multiverse.

Yeoh has also received a best actress Oscar nomination for her role in the film.

Expand Close Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards last month (Jordan Strauss/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards last month (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Talking about the film, Yeoh said: “It is almost impossible to describe.

“Beyond the wackiness, the core of the story is about family.

“I love that an ordinary, aging, immigrant mother and wife is allowed to be a superhero.

“It has resonated with so many people of different generations.

Video of the Day

“It’s a little movie with a big heart.”

When asked whether she believes the success of the film has changed the course of her career path, she added: “I hope it will give me more challenges and a lot more things to look forward to.”

During the Golden Globes ceremony, which was held in Beverly Hills, California, in January, Irish actor Colin Farrell also found himself being played off stage following his win for best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Expand Close Irish actor Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish actor Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA)

As soft music began to play during the 46-year-old’s acceptance speech, he said: “You can forget that piano,” before continuing to thank his co-stars.

Other guests appearing on the BBC show include Oscar-nominated Elvis star Austin Butler, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Brit-nominated Mimi Webb.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.