Michelle Yeoh joins Avatar sequels

Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of the Avatar sequels, it has been announced.

Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of the Avatar sequels, it has been announced.

The Crazy Rich Asians star will play scientist Dr Karina Mogue in the follow-ups to the 2009 blockbuster.

It was previously confirmed there are four sequels in the pipeline, with the first expected to land in cinemas in December 2020.

The original film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver.

Michelle Yeoh (Ian West/PA)

Director James Cameron said in a statement: “Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters.

“I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels.”

In 2017 it was announced that new cast members would include Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss, as well as Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans.

Jack Champion will also arrive on the scene as Javier “Spider” Socorro, a human teenager who prefers life in the Pandoran rainforest over the stark and industrial Hell’s Gate.

Press Association