Friday 19 April 2019

Michelle Williams splits from husband after less than 12 months of marriage

The Hollywood star and musician Phil Elverum tied the knot in July last year.

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Michelle Williams, a cast member in “After the Wedding,” poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated after less than of marriage. A person close to the couple who wasn’t authorized to comment on the matter confirmed the split Friday, April 19, 2019. It was first reported by People magazine. The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Hollywood actress Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A source close to the couple, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to comment on the matter, confirmed the split on Friday.

It was first reported by People magazine.

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York.

Williams has a daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger (Yui Mok/PA)

This was the first marriage for Williams, who has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

Elverum was previously married to the late musician and illustrator Genevieve Castree, with whom he has a daughter.

Williams is currently starring in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

Elverum has recorded under the names the Microphones and Mount Eerie.

