Michelle Williams ‘engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail and pregnant’

Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail and expecting their first child.

The couple recently worked together on the drama Fosse/Verdon, about the relationship between Broadway couple Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, which Kail directed.

Williams starred as Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell, in a performance that won her an Emmy award.

She is already mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with late actor Heath Ledger.

A source confirmed the news about Williams and Kail to US magazine People, who added that Matilda played matchmaker to the couple.

The couple were recently photographed together in London, where Williams is filming Venom 2.

It comes eight months after it was reported that the Dawson’s Creek actress had split from her indie musician husband Phil Elverum, only months after they married in a secret ceremony.

Kail is close friends with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and won a Tony Award for directing the hit musical.

He also directed Miranda’s previous work In The Heights on Broadway.

A representative for Williams has been contacted for comment.

